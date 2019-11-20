Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Thursday afternoon, November 21!

MANILA, Philippines – China is said to be taking advantage of "gray zone" tactics to further its claim and agenda on several controversies, without actually crossing the line into escalation.

Gray zone tactics, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, refer to "efforts intended to advance one’s security objectives at the expense of a rival using means beyond those associated with routine statecraft and below means associated with direct military conflict between rivals."

On Thursday, November 21, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with Law of the Sea expert James Kraska to discuss the concept of gray zones, the potentials for risk and conflict, and how a country like the Philippines should respond to this approach by China.

Kraska currently chairs the Stockton Center for International Law at the United States Naval War College. He was previously a visiting professor at Harvard Law School and taught International Law of the Sea.

