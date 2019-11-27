Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Thursday, November 28, at 4 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019 is facing scrutiny after problems surfaced days ahead of its official opening on Saturday, November 30.

From rushed venues to subpar treatment of athletes and delegates, the public couldn't help but call out the avoidable blunders given a huge budget for one of the region's biggest sporting events. (LOOK: SEA Games 2019 mishaps likened to failed Fyre Festival)

On Thursday, November 28, the Newsbreak team will sit down to discuss the preparations for the SEA Games 2019 – what went wrong along the way, and the other questions in relation to the Philippine hosting of the biennial event.

Malacañang said President Rodrigo Duterte was "displeased" about the mishaps, and that he wants a probe to find out who is accountable for what happened.

Why did Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano lead the preparations? What happened to the budget? What's the involvement of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority?

