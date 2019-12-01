Bookmark this page to catch the interview live on Monday, December 2, at 2 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong made its mark as election results showed a shift in local communities.

The victory of the pro-democracy camp in the elections reflected broader public support as protests continue. Majority of the 452 seats in the city's 18 district councils were won by candidates who are not part of the China-aligned camp. (READ: Hong Kong establishment crushed at polls in stark message to Beijing)

On Monday, December 2, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with Hong Kong activist Arnold Chung on what the victory means to the pro-democracy movement, how the movement has evolved, and what the future holds for Hong Kong.

Chung is a member of Demosisto in Hong Kong and has been widely involved in organizing protests in the past months.

What is the impact of the election results on Beijing? Watch the discussion live on Monday, December 2, at 2 pm. – Rappler.com