MANILA, Philippines – The pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have been going on for more than 6 months.

But beyond the violence that spilled on the streets, the movement made its mark as election results veered towards pro-democracy candidates and away from politicians seen as controlled by and sympathetic to China.

On Tuesday, December 3, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with former Hong Kong politician Emily Lau to discuss how different the pro-democracy movement is now from before, what is expected from Beijing, and how she sees the current protests ending.

Lau is a former member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, serving from 1998 to 2006. She was also the chairperson of the HK Democratic Party from 2012 to 2016. Before joining politics, Lau worked as a journalist.

What's the future of democracy in Hong Kong? Can we expect China to retaliate harder?