MANILA, Philippines – It has been a crazy 2019, filled with controversies from all branches of the Philippine government.

We've seen President Rodrigo Duterte disregard the rule of law in many instances. We've witnessed how Congress moved to the beat of what the Executive wants. We've battled for the truth against disinformation efforts.

On Wednesday, December 18, Rappler senior editors will sit down to discuss the key events that shaped the Philippines in 2019, what issues hounded Duterte, and what the year 2020 will bring.

Will democracy continue to decline in 2020? Is lawlessness going to more evident?

Join us on Wednesday at 5 pm as we make sense of the past 12 months!

