Newsbreak Chats 2019: The year in stupidity
Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Wednesday, December 18, at 5 pm!
MANILA, Philippines – It has been a crazy 2019, filled with controversies from all branches of the Philippine government.
We've seen President Rodrigo Duterte disregard the rule of law in many instances. We've witnessed how Congress moved to the beat of what the Executive wants. We've battled for the truth against disinformation efforts.
On Wednesday, December 18, Rappler senior editors will sit down to discuss the key events that shaped the Philippines in 2019, what issues hounded Duterte, and what the year 2020 will bring.
Will democracy continue to decline in 2020? Is lawlessness going to more evident?
Join us on Wednesday at 5 pm as we make sense of the past 12 months! Let us know in the comments below or tag us on Twitter (@newsbreakph) if you have any questions! – Rappler.com
MORE ON 'NEWSBREAK CHATS' IN 2019
- Newsbreak Chats November 2019: What went wrong in SEA Games 2019 preparations?
- Newsbreak Chats October 2019: Where the Marcos vs Robredo electoral protest is headed
- Newsbreak Chats September 2019: How gov't is handling the GCTA, BuCor mess
- Newsbreak Chats August 2019: The GCTA law, Cardema, Bikoy, and how laws can be twisted
- Newsbreak Chats July 2019: After Duterte's SONA and Gem-Ver, what now?
- Newsbreak Chats June 2019: The highs and lows of the Duterte presidency
- Newsbreak Chats May 2019: Cebu killings, election-related violence
- Newsbreak Chats February 2019: Disinformation, elections, and Rappler cyber libel case
- Newsbreak Chats January 2019: Bangsamoro plebiscite, lowering age of criminal liability
MORE ON 'NEWSBREAK CHATS' IN 2018
- Newsbreak Chats December 2018: Top stories in 2018, what to expect in 2019
- Newsbreak Chats: Xi Jinping's state visit, Rappler's Fact Check Project
- Newsbreak Chats: Election fever, Cebu as 'crime city'
- Newsbreak Chats: Trillanes' amnesty revocation and arrest
- Newsbreak Chats: Rice crisis, Arroyo as House Speaker
- Newsbreak Chats: Marites Vitug on significance of 'Rock Solid'
- Newsbreak Chats: Anti-tambay campaign, Duterte vs the Church
- Newsbreak Chats: Calida contracts, Cesar Montano, and PhilHealth
- Newsbreak Chats: Boracay closure, Kuwait OFWs, and disinformation
- Newsbreak Chats: Malacañang ban, quo warranto vs Sereno
- Newsbreak Chats: Navy frigates, Russian propaganda