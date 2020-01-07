Bookmark this page to catch the interview live on Wednesday, January 8, at 2 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Civic space is shrinking globally amid the rise of authoritarian leaders.

These leaders, aided by enablers from different branches of government, are slowly chipping away at institutions meant to protect and strengthen democracy. But at the same time, we are seeing global movements tapping the power and potential of communities to combat repressive policies and officials.

On Wednesday, January 8, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with democracy activist Tanya Hamada to discuss the quality of civic space in the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, and how people are utilizing civic space to promote causes.

Hamada is part of the Institute for Leadership, Empowerment, and Democracy (iLEAD).

Can a movement like that in Hong Kong happen in the Philippines in this day and age? What can the country learn from other nations regarding their use of civic space? Watch the interview live on Wednesday, January 8, at 2 pm. – Rappler.com