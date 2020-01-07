MANILA, Philippines – Early and forced marriages are still a harsh reality for many young girls in Muslim and indigenous communities in the country.

Some girls are married off because their elders hope to ease the financial burden of their upbringing. Others marry to protect their honor, as any suspicion of premarital sex brings shame to families. (READ: Too young to marry)

Several lawmakers are now pushing a bill that would criminalize the facilitation and solemnization of child marriages in the Philippines. But progress in the legislative mill has been slow so far. (WATCH: ‘My 14-year-old daughter married a stranger’)

Will 2020 be the year Congress prioritizes the anti-child marriage bill?

(“Bill ending child marriage inches forward in Congress” is part of the Rappler’s Championing the Child 2020 series)

– Rappler.com