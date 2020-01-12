Bookmark this page to catch the interview live on Monday, January 13, at 9:30 am!

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes are on Taiwan as incumbent Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is re-elected on Saturday, January 11.

Tsai pledged to continue reports and strengthen national security.

The 2020 presidential elections saw candidates battle it out to head a country facing challenges from China. In fact, in December 2019, Taiwan passed a bill that aimed to counter China's influence on the self-ruled island.

On Monday, January 13, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Dañguilan Vitug speaks to scholar J Michael Cole on what the results mean to the future of Taiwan, what the immediate issues the president-elect will face, and how do the next years spell out for the region.

Cole is a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, Global Taiwan Institute, and the Taiwan Studies Program of the University of Nottingham. He is also an associate researcher at the French Center for Research on Contemporary China and chief editor of Taiwan Sentinel.

Will Taiwan continue its firm stand against Chinese influence? What are the factors it need to consider? Watch the discussion live on Monday, January 13, at 9:30 am! – Rappler.com