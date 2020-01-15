MANILA, Philippines – In some parts of the Philippines, girls as young as 12 get married.

In this first episode of Making Space, we talk to reporter Mara Cepeda, who went to Marawi City for a story on child brides, a phenomenon that is very much prevalent in Muslim and indigenous communities in the Philippines. (WATCH: 'My 14-year-old daughter married a stranger')

She tells us about 14-year-old Fatima, who has been married for a year now, and is expecting her first child soon. (READ: Too young to marry)

As a new year begins, we also talk about what lawmakers, women's and children's rights advocates, and experts are doing about this and what we can do ourselves to address the situation.

This episode is the first in our year-opener series called "Championing the Child." Each of the podcasts in the series has a corresponding video explainer, which you can check out on our website if you want to know more about what we discuss in each episode.

Listen in!

