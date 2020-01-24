MANILA, Philippines – Two outbreaks rocked the Philippines in 2019. Measles and polio are, however, diseases that can be prevented through vaccination. (WATCH: PH rising up from a year of outbreaks)

In this episode of Making Space, we talk to Rappler health reporter Janella Paris, who reviewed the 2019 outbreaks and told us about what to expect in 2020.

Janella also spoke to health workers in Pasig City in January to get a feel of what they were seeing and hearing on the ground.

Listen below and let us know about your experiences with the outbreaks in 2019.

