Graphics and animation by David Castuciano

MANILA, Philippines – On September 19, 2019, the health department declared a polio outbreak in the Philippines. Polio is a highly contagious disease caused by poliovirus invading the nervous system. It can cause paralysis and death in the worst cases. (READ: What is polio?)

Months prior, in February, measles outbreaks were declared in 6 regions in the country, including Metro Manila. Measles is a highly contagious viral disease, characterized by red spots all over the body, measles may cause complications, such as pneumonia and diarrhea. (READ: A year after Dengvaxia: Immunization drops, measles outbreaks soar)

What do polio and measles have in common? Both diseases usually occur in children and both are vaccine-preventable. So why did the oubtreaks happen? Can we keep them from happening again in 2020?

(“PH rising up from a year of outbreaks” is part of Rappler’s CHAMPIONING THE CHILD 2020 series)

– Rappler.com