MANILA, Philippines – The international community scored a victory against the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims after the United Nation's highest court ordered Myanmar to do everything in its power to prevent violence from worsening.

The International Court of Justice (IJC) delivered its ruling on January 23 over the situation in Myanmar after Gambia asked the court to impose emergency measures following a massive crackdown that led to thousands of deaths and displacement of around 740,000 Rohingya.

On Monday, January 27, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to internationally-renowned lawyer Paul Reichler to discuss the first international court ruling against Myanmar, how it is going to be enforced, and what led him to take on the case.

Reichler is part of the legal team assembled and went against Myanmar before the ICJ and also the Philippines' legal counsel against China in its case over the West Philippine Sea. A veteran of public international law, Reichler is known for defending poor countries against richer ones before international courts. (READ: PH lawyer vs China: 'Giant slayer' who defeated US)

What happens now that Myanmar refuses to honor the ICJ ruling? Catch the interview live on Monday, January 27! – Rappler.com