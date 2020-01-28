Graphics by Alyssa Arizabal and Janina Malinis

Animation by Janina Malinis

MANILA, Philippines – In 2019, various groups called for action after incidents of sexual harassment were exposed in various institutions.

From school campuses to artists' groups and beyond, the youth took a stand to say abuse would not be tolerated.



In a victory for the anti-sexual harassment movement, the Safe Spaces Act was passed to fill in the gaps of the 25-year-old Anti-Sexual Harassment Act.



The new law, which seeks to protect individuals in various settings both online and in public spaces, is envisioned to push further the anti-sexual harassment advocacy in the Philippines. – Rappler.com

“Youth pushes PH anti-sexual harassment movement further” is part of Rappler’s CHAMPIONING THE CHILD 2020 series. Watch the other video explainers:

Listen to related podcasts on Making Space, Rappler’s podcast on gender, health, education, and everything in between: