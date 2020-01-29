Newsbreak Chats: Growing role of women in jihad
Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion on Thursday, January 30, at 4 pm!
MANILA, Philippines – Women are now emerging as the new face of the radicalized extreme, taking on active roles in terror networks that used to be dominated by men.
A Rappler two-part series deep dived into how jihadist wives tapped their "perceived innocence" to their benefit in carrying out tasks for the jihadi networks.
On Thursday, January 30, the Newsbreak team will sit down to discuss how women were able to navigate the system, how influential are they in war and violent extremism, and how they came to join the network in the first place.
READ THE TWO-PART SERIES:
Part 1 | Women of the Eastern Caliphate: Hiding in plain sight
Part 2 | Women of the Eastern Caliphate: By blood and marriage
Join us on January 30, Thursday at 4 pm for the discussion. Let us know in the comments below or tag us on Twitter (@newsbreakph) if you have any questions! – Rappler.com
