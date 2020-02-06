Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Friday, February 7, at 11 am!

MANILA, Philippines – Several key allies of United States and China have found themselves in a complicated situation as bilateral relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate.



In Southeast Asia, a recent survey found that 7 out of 10 member-states would choose China if forced to pick. But is it necessary to choose between the two?

On Friday, February 7, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to risk consultant and author Daniel Wagner to discuss the divide between the US and China, what a multipolar world looks like, and the implications of the divide.

Wagner heads Country Risk Solutions and has over 3 decades of experience in managing cross-border risk. He wrote book titled China Vision, a deep dive into the actions of the Chinese government that affect other countries.

His latest book, the American-China Divide, analyzes the "pitched battle to control the way the world functions" between US and China.

How does the two countries differ in decision-making? Why is the world multipolar now? Join the discussion on Friday, February 7, at 11 am! – Rappler.com