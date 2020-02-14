MANILA, Philippines – In the Philippines, there are children having children.

The Commission on Population and Development (PopCom) has recorded about 1.2 million cases of it in a span of 10 years.

The situation has become so dire that the PopCom has called on President Rodrigo Duterte to issue an executive order declaring adolescent pregnancy a national emergency.

Poor girls especially are highly susceptible to adolescent pregnancies. Studies show that early pregnancy is a rampant cause of dropping out of school, and lessens chances of poor adolescent-led families to escape poverty.

While there are bills in both the House of Representatives and the Senate that seek to address adolescent pregnancies, concrete solutions are being sought.

With insights from Oxfam Pilipinas’ Erika Geronimo, we explore the causes and effects of early pregnancy among Filipino youth, and, more importantly, what can be done to solve this totally preventable catastrophe.

