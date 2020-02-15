Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories podcast

Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories podcastdesktop
Caught in traffic? In search of something more substantial? This podcast series explains, provides perspective for a better grasp of the significance of the daily news.
MANILA, Philippines – When day to day stories aren't enough and you feel the need for more perspective or background to better understand the meaning, significance, or implications of news events, the podcast series, Newsbreak Beyond the Stories, may provide what you're looking for.
Kapag naiipit sa trapik at walang ibang magawa dahil hindi uusad nang mas mabilis ang sasakyan kahit ano pang pagmamadali ang gawin, mas mabuti pang makinig sa podcast at makadaupang-palad ang mga reporters at researchers ng Rappler na sumasabak sa lansangan, nakikipagsapalaran, nakikipag-usap, nakikipag-diskusyon, nakikipagtalo, at masusing nagmamasid.
The most relevant and current hot topics of the day and of the week are analyzed and taken apart in a conversational tone by Rappler researcher-writer Jodesz Gavilan together with featured Rappler reporters. Listen to Newsbreak's podcast series and make better sense of daily events, be it in the field of politics, security, health, environment, foreign relations, justice, or crime – practically anything of significance under the sun.
Makinig sa kanilang kwentuhan, usapan, at talakayan. Feel free to suggest topics you'd want covered and let us know what questions you'd like to have answered. Catch up on the latest by listening to this podcast series and let us know what you think!