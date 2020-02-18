Bookmark this page for Wednesday, February 19, 2 pm

MANILA, Philippines - In the eyes of President Rodrigo Duterte, former senator and key opposition figure Antonio Trillanes IV is the most seditious man in the country.

Trillanes has had to face 14 cases under the Duterte administration, 3 of which are sedition charges over his public statements about the president.

His recent charge is for conspiracy to commit sedition, where he is accused of plotting to topple the Duterte presidency with a man he now publicly disdains – Peter Joemel Advincula alias Bikoy.

"Kung ganun ang ico-conspire namin, hindi ganyan, hindi dito sa tao na 'to, sino ba 'yan? Hindi ko naman sineek out 'yan eh, lumapit siya," Trillanes said of Advincula, whom the former senator said he met and whose information didn't pass his vetting.

We talk to Trillanes about his cases, Bikoy, his fallout with Jude Sabio, and his continuous dissent against Duterte that threatens to send him back to jail indefinitely.

Catch his Rappler Talk 2 pm, Wednesday, February 19.