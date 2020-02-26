Bookmark this page to catch the discussion live on Thursday, February 27, at 4 pm!

MANILA, Philippines –ABS-CBN found itself in the crosshairs of the Duterte administration as the media giant faced its biggest challenge post-Marcos.

The House of Representatives, dominated by allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, have sat on bills seeking to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN, which is set to expire on May 4. (READ: What's taking Congress so long to tackle ABS-CBN's franchise?)

Solicitor General Jose Calida, meanwhile, filed a quo warranto petition, asking the Supreme Court to void ABS-CBN's franchise. (EXPLAINER: Legal points in Calida's quo warranto vs ABS-CBN)

On Thursday, February 27, the Newsbreak team will sit down to discuss the quo warranto petition, the role of Congress in the controversy, and its implications on the fight for press freedom in the Philippines.

Will Duterte win against ABS-CBN? What are the other courses of action the network giant can take? What does the controversy say about the separation of powers in government?

Join us on Thursday at 4 pm for the discussion. Let us know in the comments below or tag us on Twitter (@newsbreakph) if you have any questions! – Rappler.com

MORE ON 'NEWSBREAK CHATS' IN 2020

