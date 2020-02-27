MANILA, Philippines – It is one of the most central instruments in President Rodrigo Duterte's unrelenting but lagging anti-drug campaign: the drug list.

Since Duterte assumed office, thousands of names have been added to the list, while hundreds have been released to the public.

Many on the drug lists have yet to be charged in court or face criminal complaints. In many poor communities, inclusion in the list has been used to justify arrests and killings.

How does it work?

In this podcast, Rappler's police reporter Rambo Talabong explains the history of the list and how it has worked for and against the President.