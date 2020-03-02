Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Tuesday, March 3, at 11 am!

MANILA, Philippines – This year marks the 33rd year since the 1987 Philippine Constitution came into effect following the ouster of the dictator, Ferdinand Marcos.

While it is the nation's highest law, it is not a perfect legal document. Within 3 decades, there have been several attempts to amend or revise the Constitution under different administrations. (LOOK BACK: Past Charter Change attempts and why they failed)

On Tuesday, March 3, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with University of the Philippines Professor Ela Atienza to discuss the future of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, the changes it needs, and the ways these could be achieved.

Atienza, a political science professor, is one of the authors of a recent study which provided a comprehensive assessment of the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

The study was a collaboration with UP's Center for Integrative and Development Studies and the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Accountability (International IDEA).

What are the key findings of the study? Did the Constitution achieve its goal? What should be changed?

Join the discussion on Tuesday, March 2, at 11 am! – Rappler.com