MANILA, Philippines – We bring you the newest podcast show in Rappler called "Law of Duterte Land," where we discuss all controversial legal policies, rulings, and decisions under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

We will try to explain in the simplest way the legalities of all, to help us make sense of where we are right now in the legal landscape, and where the President is taking us.

In this first of a two-part pilot episode called War on the Law, we will look back at the decisions of the Supreme Court slammed by the bench's own dissenters.

If you have tips and suggestions for episodes, email the host at lian.buan@rappler.com. – Rappler.com