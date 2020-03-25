Bookmark this page to catch the discussion on Thursday afternoon, March 26!

MANILA, Philippines – The lives of many are put on hold as the entire Luzon is placed under "enhanced community quarantine" in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

This is one of the worst health emergencies the country has seen in recent history, with the number of confirmed cases and deaths continually rising as days pass by. But amid all the lives lost, political issues still loom in the background as President Rodrigo Duterte sought emergency powers to address the outbreak.

On Thursday, the Newsbreak team sits down to discuss where we are now in terms of the pandemic, the reality on the ground, and the government's various measures to solve the problem.

Are we gearing for the outbreak to get worse? What are local government units doing now?

