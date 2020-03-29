MANILA, Philippines – We bring you the newest podcast on Rappler called "Law of Duterte Land," where we discuss controversial legal policies, rulings, and decisions under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Hosted by justice reporter Lian Buan, the podcast will try to explain in the simplest way complex legal issues to make sense of where we are right now and where we're headed under the Duterte administration.

In this second of a two-part series of "War on the Law," we will look back at the evolving definition by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of a warrantless arrest under President Duterte, and why its theory of a continuing offense could be dangerous.

Listen to Part 1 of "War on the Law," where we earlier discussed Supreme Court decisions slammed by the High Court's own dissenters.

If you have suggestions and tips for future episodes, email lian.buan@rappler.com. – Rappler.com