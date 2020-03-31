

MANILA, Philippines – As the world learns more about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, claims circulating online about supposed cures for it have become more complicated – ranging from home remedies and medicinal herbs to drugs and vaccines.

A lot of people believe these claims and social media posts about them easily become viral. In March alone, Rappler fact checked 9 different claims about supposed treatments that can cure COVID-19.

But as of March 31, there is still no cure approved by the World Health Organization to treat the disease. There are, however, treatments being tested by scientists around the world. (READ: What you need to know: Coronavirus cures, vaccines being tested)

After this podcast was recorded, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine were also given emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19 symptoms on March 29. (READ: U.S. regulator approves limited use of malaria drugs for virus)

However, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are still not considered an official cure for COVID-19 to date. (READ: PARTLY FALSE: U.S. FDA 'approves' hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment)

To know more about what's factual or not about COVID-19 treatments, listen in through SoundCloud above or listen via Spotify.

'Yung Totoo? is Rappler's podcast about observations that our fact checkers don’t usually get to discuss in their articles, such as the recurring false claims about current issues, the tactics used to spread disinformation, and the narratives these hoaxes peddle. – Rappler.com

