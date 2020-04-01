MANILA, Philippines – In March 2020, the Philippines ranked first among 10 Asian countries for gender diversity in the workforce in the 2019 Gender Diversity Benchmark for Asia report.

While this sounds like good news, women occupy no more than a third of senior positions in the Philippine workforce. Women are also underrepresented the most in fields related to technology and engineering.

In this episode of Making Space, Rappler talks to Julia Abad, executive director for the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (PBCWE), and Audrey Pe, founder and executive director of Women in Technology (WiTech).

What are some of the reasons why there are industries, fields, or even job positions that are seen as "for men" or "for women"? Pe said that social constructs and stereotypes may play a role in hindering girls from pursuing careers that might be seen as "male-dominated."

Gender and Development (GAD) policies may also be on paper for some companies, but Abad said they are not always implemented. There are also issues of gender-based harassment and violence in the workplace that go unheard.

Making Space is Rappler's podcast on gender, health, education, social services, and everything in between. – Rappler.com

Listen to other episodes of Making Space on this page.