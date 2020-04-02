Subscribe to Rappler podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

MANILA, Philippines – Binigyan ng special powers ng Kongreso kamakailan si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte para tulungan siyang maresolba ang novel coronavirus outbreak sa Pilipinas.

Ang pagpasa ng batas para sa special powers ay kasabay ng mga kritisismo laban kay Duterte at sa kanyang gobyerno. Pinuna ang mabagal na pagtugon sa iba't ibang isyu na umuusbong habang tumataas ang bilang ng mga kumpirmadong kaso ng coronavirus sa bansa.

Sa podcast na ito, pag-uusapan nina reporter Sofia Tomacruz at researcher-writer Jodesz Gavilan ang mga aksiyon at desisyon ni Duterte nitong mga nakaraang linggo, kung saan nagkukulang ang gobyerno, at kung bakit umabot sa ganitong sitwasyon bago umaksiyon.

Ayon kay Tomacruz, distracted ang gobyerno sa ibang issues sa umpisa at hindi rin nakatulong ang pag-downplay ni Duterte sa virus:



Well, Duterte shouldn't have downplayed his initial response and he shouldn't have neglected to act early because in a public health emergency, acting early means saving lives and we missed that window of opportunity, I think, to really lay the groundwork for all the things that we needed to respond to the outbreak.... We're paying the price for that delayed response and that takes real shape in the lack of personal protective equipment. But if we acted early, we probably could've gotten some supplies to last us until, let's say, a few weeks until we can get more stocks.

May hindi ba nagawa ang gobyerno sa simula pa lamang ng outbreak? Ano pa ang dapat gawin ni Duterte? Pakinggan sa podcast.

Ang Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories ay isang podcast series ng Rappler tungkol sa mahahalaga at malalaking isyu sa Pilipinas. – Rappler.com

Pakinggan ang iba pang episodes ng Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories sa page na ito.

Pakinggan ang iba pang episodes on the novel coronavirus outbreak: