MANILA, Philippines – The novel coronavirus pandemic proves to be an unprecedented health emergency globally.

In Southeast Asia, countries have imposed strict measures in a bid to contain the outbreak. Yet many experts fear that the reported numbers are not showing the big picture.

On Monday, April 6, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Brian Harding of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on how Southeast Asian nations are responding to the crisis brought about by the pandemic.

Harding is the deputy director and fellow of CSIS' Southeast Asia program, a think thank focused on high-level policy dialogue in the region. CSIS has been tracking measures in the region against the virus.

What countries are responding well? What policies and measures are ought to be replicated across the region?

Catch the interview on Monday evening, April 6. – Rappler.com