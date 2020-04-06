MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte, rankled by an assembly of an urban poor community demanding food aid, ordered his troops to "shoot dead" anyone who disrupts order during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

It is eerily reminiscent of 2016 when he promised he would kill all drug addicts.

Duterte's special powers under the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act have begun to be exercised – seen in the charging of Sitio San Roque residents and the summons extended to ordinary citizens for their critical social media posts.

In this latest episode of Law of Duterte Land, we tackle the different laws and rules that come into play as Duterte applies a police solution to a health crisis.

Listen to the past two episodes, a 2-part pilot episode on the Supreme Court's most controversial decisions, and the Department of Justice's evolving definition of warrantless arrests.

The voices of human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, former Supreme Court spokesperson Ted Te, and UP Constitutional Law Professor Dan Gatmaytan are heard here.

Rappler's police reporter Rambo Talabong also joins in.

If you have tips and suggestions for episodes, email the host at lian.buan@rappler.com. – Rappler.com