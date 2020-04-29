Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Wednesday, April 29, at 7 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – Taiwan is hailed by many for its effective response while the rest of the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

They implemented effective measures to curb the virus, despite being blocked from joining the World Health Organization (WHO), as pressured by China. In fact, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen even invited WHO to visit Taiwan and learn from its handling of the crisis.

On Wednesday, April 29, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to Ambassador Michael Peiyung Hsu, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, to discuss how Taiwan came up with its strategies and how it successfully contained the virus.

What can the Philippines learn from Taiwan's handling of the crisis? What were the challenges in addressing the crisis?

Photo from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines