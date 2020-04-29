Bookmark this page to catch the discussion on Thursday afternoon, April 30!

MANILA, Philippines – Luzon has been on lockdown for more than 40 days, yet the end to the coronavirus pandemic remains out of sight.

Many have criticized the government for its delayed response to the crisis. Groups said the Duterte administration missed the window of opportunity to contain the coronavirus during the early days of the outbreak in the country.

Now, the Philippines is still playing catch up on coronavirus tests while addressing the long-time issues in the country's health system which have been magnified during the pandemic.

On Thursday, April 30, the Newsbreak team will assess the Duterte government's handling of the crisis, what's lacking in efforts, and what areas need improvement.

The discussion with managing editor Glenda Gloria, news editor Miriam Grace Go, and editor at large Marites Vitug will be moderated by investigative desk head Chay Hofileña.

Is the Duterte government doing enough to combat COVID-19? What is it doing right at this point?

