MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) continues to deliberate on a petition for a humanitarian mass release of prisoners amid the pandemic, but groups say it's taking too long considering the congestion rates that make Philippine jails a coronavirus ticking time bomb.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen told the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines that their action "may not be as fast as people think."

Leonen also said the SC can't think "too far outside the box," as it would not want to set a dangerous precedent.

The caution, as well as the lack of jurisprudence for a mass release in a pandemic, make the petition legally difficult.

In this episode of the Law of Duterte Land podcast, we talk to lawyer Kristina Conti of the Public Interest Law Center about the petition.

