Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Friday evening, May 15!

MANILA, Philippines – Vietnam's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is perhaps the most efficient and effective, not just in Asia but in the whole world.

While many countries are still reeling from the effects of the news virus, Vietnam is coming out of lockdown with only 288 cases and zero deaths.

On Friday, May 15, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Guy Thwaites, director of Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU), on how Vietnam handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Thwaites, an expert on infectious diseases and microbiology, has served as the director of Vietnam-based OUCRU since 2013.

What can countries learn from Vietnam? What's unique in its handling that proved to be an ace in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic?

Catch the interview on Friday evening, May 15! – Rappler.com