MANILA, Philippines – On midnight May 15, 2020, the Philippines takes a step forward to normalcy. Many parts of the country – including Metro Manila, Laguna, and Cebu – are downgraded to a “modified enhanced community quarantine,” a relaxed version of the lockdown that kept people in their homes for two months.

Rappler looks back over the months the coronavirus crept its way into the country, and the actual lockdown implementation in March, April, and May – and sees patterns emerge.

There’s borderline incompetence – as shown by a leadership agonizing about banning incoming flights from China, lest it offend Beijing. There’s muddled messaging – embodied by the Chief Executive’s rambling press conferences that wasted the public’s time and left them as bewildered as ever. And then there’s downright disinformation – courtesy no less of the President who claimed blood from the dead injected into a horse will result in a vaccine. (READ: Duterte’s crisis messaging all bluster, little science)

As the lockdown extended, the implementation was marked by brutality and a numbing lack of compassion from law enforcers. The government obsession with public order rankled even more as a double standard in execution became obvious — the police can party, while ordinary people without face masks are mauled and hauled off to jail, or shot – because they “lack discipline.”

The other nightmare that’s still playing out? Job losses and an economic downturn.

Watch it on Saturday, May 16, at 9:30 PM. – Rappler.com