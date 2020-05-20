MANILA, Philippines – When ABS-CBN went off-air on Tuesday, May 5, several claims and dubious posts about the franchise issue and network shutdown circulated on social media.

This came after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against the media giant to stop its broadcasting operations, a day after the expiration of its congressional franchise. (READ: TIMELINE: Duterte against ABS-CBN's franchise renewal)

Though the number of false posts spiked during this period, Rappler had already fact checked a number of claims about the issue since 2019. There were at least 13 such claims about the ABS-CBN franchise from July 2019 to May 2020.

The 4th episode of 'Yung Totoo? discusses the nature of these false posts and how we debunked them.

'Yung Totoo? is Rappler's podcast about observations that our fact checkers don’t usually get to discuss in their articles, such as the recurring false claims about current issues, the tactics used to spread disinformation, and the narratives these hoaxes peddle.

