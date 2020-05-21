Published 7:10 PM, May 21, 2020

Subscribe to Rappler podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

MANILA, Philippines – "Hindi ka kasi sumunod sa batas," iyan ang bukambibig ng mga tao sa social media laban sa maraming biktima ng pang-aabuso sa ilalim ng lockdown dahil sa coronavirus pandemic.

Libo-libo ang inaresto, karamihan ay humarap pa sa warrantless arrest, dahil diumano sa paglabag sa quarantine guidelines na ipinapatupad.

Ngunit sa kabilang banda, ang ilang mga opisyal ng gobyerno na lumabag sa guidelines ay hindi inaresto o di kaya'y dinedepensahan pa ng Presidente. Hindi sila humaharap sa warrantless arrest.

Sa podcast na ito, pag-uusapan nina Rappler justice reporter Lian Buan at researcher-writer Jodesz Gavilan kung ano ang maaaring problemang dulot ng pagtaas ng warrantless arrests sa Pilipinas, partikular sa implikasyon nito sa karapatang pantao ng mga Pilipino.

Bakit nga ba tila ang mga may kapangyarihan lamang ang nabibigyan ng due process? Ayon kay Buan:

It paints a clear picture of double standards. That allies or friends of the government will be accorded due process while the rest will be subjected to a warrant of arrest. Our government officials will disagree. Salvador Panelo has called me out on this, and we have, I and the spokesperson of the Department of Justice and the Secretary have had lengthy exchanges about this because they would try to justify that they have to give someone due process. We're not disagreeing with that. We believe that everyone should be given due process. Fine. But what we are saying is that, due process was not given to everybody.

Bakit nga ba nangyayari ang warrantless arrests? Ano ang magiging epekto nito? Pakinggan ang podcast.

Ang Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories ay isang podcast series ng Rappler tungkol sa mahahalaga at malalaking isyu sa Pilipinas. – Rappler.com

Pakinggan ang iba pang episodes ng Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories sa page na ito.

Pakinggan ang latest episodes on the novel coronavirus outbreak: