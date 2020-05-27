Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Wednesday evening, May 27!

MANILA, Philippines – Thailand is slowly coming out of a lockdown amid the coronavirus virus pandemic.

The state of emergency is expected to be lifted by June as the country sees a huge decrease in reported new coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, May 27, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to journalist Johanna Son on how Thailand has contained the coronavirus that continues to affect other Southeast Asian nations.

Son is the founder and editor of Reporting ASEAN. She has been based in Bangkok, Thailand for almost 20 years.

What can other countries learn from Thailand? What is the role of a nationwide network of health volunteers in addressing the pandemic?

