MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asian countries are easing their quarantine guidelines after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But unlike Vietnam or South Korea, several countries are reopening and venturing into a new phase with still a high number of cases and no sign of containing the deadly virus.

On Wednesday, June 10, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to risk consultant Bob Herrera-Lim on how Southeast Asian countries are navigating the post-lockdown threats of the pandemic, the best practices, and what lessons can be learned from each other.

Lim is the managing director at Teneo Intelligence. He has been analyzing political and business risk in Southeast Asia since 2002, assessing risk in both the regional and country level and developing mitigation strategies for various firms.

How can the economic recession caused by the pandemic affect the political situation in these countries?

