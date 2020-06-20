Subscribe to Rappler podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

MANILA, Philippines – Hinatulang guilty ang Rappler CEO at executive editor Maria Ressa at dating researcher-writer na si Reynaldo Santos Jr sa kasong cyber libel noong ika-15 ng Hunyo.

Ang desisyon ng Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 ay tinuligsa ng maraming grupo sa loob at labas ng bansa. Ito ay tinatawag nilang panibagong dagok sa kalayaan sa pamamahayag sa Pilipinas sa ilalim ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. (READ: TIMELINE: Rappler's cyber libel case)

Sa episode na ito, pag-uusapan nina Rappler justice reporter Lian Buan at researcher-writer Jodesz Gavilan ang desisyon ng korte at kung bakit ito ay delikado, hindi lamang sa mga mamamahayag, kundi pati sa lahat ng mamamayan sa ilalim ng isang demokrasya.

Ayon kay Buan:

Tatlo na iyong kaso ng cyber libel conviction before Maria and Rey. Two of them were convicted not because of a story they wrote. They were journalists but they were convicted not because of a story they published on their website or on the radio. But because of a social media post. So it just goes to show that you don't have to be a journalist, you don't have to be published on a newspaper or aired on radio or TV. You just have to have posted something. Your Facebook counts as publication, your Twitter counts as publication, your blog counts as publication. So if you wrote something 12 years or 10 years ago, and 7 years ago, that somebody thinks that was a defamation or injured their reputation, then they can sue you for cyber libel kahit ang tagal na noon.

Ano ba ang kaibahan ng libel sa cyber libel? Bakit naging 12 years ang prescription period ng cyber libel? Ano ang epekto ng desisyon sa kabuuang sitwasyon sa Pilipinas? Pakinggan ang podcast.

Ang Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories ay isang podcast series ng Rappler tungkol sa mahahalaga at malalaking isyu sa Pilipinas. – Rappler.com

Photo by Dante Diosina Jr/Rappler

