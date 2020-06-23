Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Tuesday evening, June 23

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte will mark his 4th year in office soon.

His rise to power in 2016 was marked by his brand of being a populist leader. He has enjoyed high ratings, despite violent and often problematic government policies.

On Tuesday, June 23, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to political scientist Steven Rood about populism as a recurrent thread in the Philippines, its impact on politics, and the long history of liberal reform in the country.

Rood is fellow-in-residence of the Social Weather Stations and former Philippine head of the Asia Foundation. He has been in the Philippines since 1981.

Rood, also a visiting fellow at the Australia National University, is the author of the book The Philippines: What Everyone Needs to Know launched in February 2020.

How were the past 122 years of Philippine independence? Will Duterte achieve the promises he made during the elections?

Catch the interview on Tuesday evening, June 23. – Rappler.com