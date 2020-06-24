Bookmark this page to catch the discussion on Thursday 4 pm, June 25!

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte marks his 4th year in office by the end of June 2020.

To say that the past year has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride is an understatement. Since June 2019, the Philippines has faced issues and controversies that, in some cases, were triggered or made worse by the Duterte administration.

The issues range from red-tagging, the good conduct time allowance scandal, the ever persistent presence of China, the anti-terror bill, even the closure of the largest TV network ABS-CBN, up to the most recent maismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, June 25, the Newsbreak team will assess the 4th year of Duterte in the face of raging controversies and issues and help make sense of everything that has happened in the Philippines.

The discussion with multimedia reporter Pia Ranada, managing editor Glenda Gloria, news editor Miriam Grace Go, and editor-at-large Marites Vitug will be moderated by investigative desk head Chay Hofileña.

How do we explain the President's continued popularity? How best to characterize his 4th year in office, coming from a position of power after the May 2019 elections and ending in June with a totally unexpected pandemic? And what do we wish to see in Duterte's 5th year in 2021?

