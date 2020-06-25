Subscribe to Rappler podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

MANILA, Philippines – Naging bagong hot spot ng coronavirus pandemic ang Cebu City sa Pilipinas.

Habang ang ibang mga lugar ay unti-unti nnga lumalabas sa lockdown, ang Cebu City naman ay nagpataw ng panibagong guidelines nitong mga nakaraang araw habang hinaharap nito ang mataas na bilang ng kumpirmadong kaso ng coronavirus.

Sa episode na ito, pag-uusapan nina Rappler reporter Ryan Macasero at researcher-writer Jodesz Gavilan kung bakit naging ganito ang sitwasyon sa Cebu City at mga kalapit nitong lugar. Tinututukan ni Macasero, bilang reporter, ang mga pangyayari sa Visayas region.

Ayon kay Macasero, vulnerable talaga ang Cebu City pagdating sa pandemic:



In a complex metro city like Cebu, which is the center of tourism, of the economy in the region, and education, you have people coming in from all parts of the Philippines actually to come in here and interact. There's an international airport. There were flights coming in from China daily before it was closed in March. I think when you're in a situation like that where there is high activity, high density, you're really going to get a lot of cases. But I think the question now is since we already knew that this was the situation of Cebu, that it's prone to, or it's vulnerable to be a place where contagion can really spread because of the activity and high density neighborhoods, why have the strategies not been effective so far when the LGUs seem to be proactive in the beginning?

Ano dapat ang bigyang prayoridad ng lokal na gobyerno? Bakit naging ganito ang sitwasyon sa Cebu? Pakinggan ang podcast.

Ang Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories ay isang podcast series ng Rappler tungkol sa mahahalaga at malalaking isyu sa Pilipinas. – Rappler.com

Photo by Gelo Litonjua/Rappler

Pakinggan ang iba pang episodes ng Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories sa page na ito.

Pakinggan ang latest podcast episodes: