MANILA, Philippines – In the first episode of Seat of Power, Rappler’s new political podcast, reporter Pia Ranada interviews a COVID-19 medical frontliner about his thoughts on how President Rodrigo Duterte has handled the coronavirus crisis.

This young doctor is assigned to a coronavirus ward in a public hospital. He says even doctors should be political because government decisions affect their work and their patients.

Seat of Power is a podcast about the Philippine presidency and its impact on Filipinos. It's hosted by Rappler's Malacañang reporter Pia Ranada. – Rappler.com