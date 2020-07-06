Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Monday evening, July 6

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has consistently been in hot water throughout the years due to violence and the way it carries out controversial government policies.

From the violent war on drugs to the killing of soldiers in Mindanao, the PNP has not really enjoyed a stellar reputation in the country. Corruption and other controversies also mar the institution.

On Monday, July 6, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to Asian studies professor Patricio Abinales from the University of Hawaii-Manoa about the institutional weaknesses of the PNP and how these have led to the situation today.

Abinales' research focus includes local governance and the state. He is the coauthor of the book State and Society in the Philippines published in 2005, and author of Orthodoxy and History in the Muslim Mindanao Narrative published in 2010, among other publications over the years.

How can the government reform the police? Is it even possible?

Catch the interview on Monday evening, July 6. – Rappler.com