

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the widely contested Anti-Terrorism Law, despite questionable provisions in the measure.

Duterte had certified the measure as urgent, which pushed House lawmakers to adopt the Senate version and swiftly pass the bill on 2nd and 3rd reading within the same week. (READ: House of terror: How the lower chamber let slip a 'killer' bill)

Legal experts and human rights groups had raised alarm over the dangerous provisions of the law and the broad definition of what constitutes "terrorism." Anyone could be tagged as terrorist, they warned.

The measure was pushed by the security officials in Duterte's Cabinet, an influential bloc of retired military generals. They wanted a tougher law than the now repealed Human Security Act, including a longer detention period and surveillance time for suspected terrorists.

With the Anti-Terrorism Law, they got everything they wanted. (READ: 'Terror law': The pet bill of the generals)

In the animated video above, Rappler lays out the key highlights of the Anti-terrorism Law and why its provisions could be dangerous. – Rappler.com

