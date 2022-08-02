Zudaifu antibacterial cream does not treat skin problems

The United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency warns the public against using Zudaifu antibacterial cream because of its harmful effects on the skin

Claim: The product named “Zudaifu antibacterial cream” treats skin problems.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 31,718 views on Facebook as of writing.

The bottom line: Zudaifu antibacterial cream contains strong steroids that can cause long-term thinning of the skin.

Not FDA-approved: Zudaifu antibacterial cream is also not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) list of approved food and drug products. It is also not on the FDA’s list of registered topical antiseptics and antibacterials.

What the health experts say: The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency warned the public in 2018 against using Zudaifu antibacterial cream and advised those who use it to stop doing so immediately because it contains clobetasol propionate, a strong steroid that can cause long-term thinning of the skin and suppress the skin’s response to infection.

Likewise, the United Kingdom’s National Institutes of Health-National Library of Medicine said in March 2022 that Zudaifu antibacterial cream is neither safe nor effective.

Misrepresented Willie Ong: Zudaifu’s video showed a clip of doctor and YouTube vlogger Willie Ong that made it seem like he endorses the product. However, Ong’s clip was taken from a YouTube video where he talked about eczema but did not mention Zudaifu antibacterial cream.

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



