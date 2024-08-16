Aquino-era Wescom chief appointed spox of Marcos’ National Maritime Council

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW SPOX. Alexander Lopez, then-undersecretary of the Department of Energy, at a coordination with the Comelec back in 2019.

Alexander Lopez was chief of the Western Command at the height of China's island-building activities in the South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines – Alexander Lopez, former chief of a military command on the front lines of China’s West Philippine Sea expansion, has been appointed spokesperson of the National Maritime Council (NMC).

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) confirmed his appointment on Friday afternoon, August 16. He was appointed on August 6, holding the rank of undersecretary.

The NMC is a newly formed body under the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration that replaced the National Coast Watch Council, which was established under the late president Benigno Aquino III.

The NMC, which has been convened twice as of posting, is the “central body in-charge of formulating policies and strategies to ensure a unified, coordinated, and effective governance framework for the country’s maritime security and domain awareness.”

It was formed just as the Philippines continues to shift its focus to external defense. The country’s defense sector is also in the process of finalizing its Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept.

Although the NMC covers all of the country’s maritime zones, the PCO specified that Lopez “will speak on behalf of the NMC on issues surrounding the West Philippine Sea (WPS).”

Lopez is certainly no stranger to the West Philippine Sea.

A decade ago, in August 2014, the Philippine Military Academy graduate took over as head of the Western Command, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) command based in Palawan that overseas a huge chunk of the country’s western front, including the West Philippine Sea.

He had also served as deputy chief of staff for education and training of the AFP, commander of the Fleet-Marine Ready Force and Joint Task Force Malampaya, and chief of Naval Staff for Operations, N3. He’d also took on diplomatic posts as the Philippines’ defense and AFP attaché to Singapore.

After retirement, Lopez served as energy undersecretary from 2018 to 2022 after serving as consultant to the same agency from 2017 to 2018 during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte. Before that, he was security consultant of ABS-CBN Corporation from 2016 to 2018. – Rappler.com