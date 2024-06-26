Alice Guo’s ‘stolen identity’ may soon strip her of Filipino citizenship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STOLEN IDENTITY? There are two Alice Leal Guos born on July 12, 1986 in Tarlac, one being the embattled Mayor of Bamban, and the other a seemingly Filipino-looking woman. Photo from the presentation of Senator Risa Hontiveros

The Philippine Statistics Authority moves to cancel her certificate of live birth which, if approved, will mean that Mayor Alice Guo's identity will be on 'floating status'

MANILA, Philippines – There is an Alice Leal Guo born in Tarlac on July 12, 1986, but it’s not the suspended Mayor Alice Leal Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, prompting speculations of identity theft that may soon cost the embattled mayor her Philippine citizenship.

Senator Risa Hontiveros showed on Wednesday, June 26, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance of a woman whose name is Alice Leal Guo, the same name as the mayor linked to a shady scam hub in her town, and with the same birth province and birthday. Even more suspect, according to Hontiveros, was that this Guo applied for her NBI clearance in 2005 “just a few days before” the Bamban mayor filed for late registration of birth.

“Is it a coincidence that this NBI clearance was applied for just a few days before the date of filing of the delayed registration of birth of the other Alice Leal Guo in Tarlac City? Or is this a case of stolen identity? Has Guo Hua Ping assumed the identity of a Filipino woman, and nearly a decade later run for public office?” Hontiveros said at the hearing of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality on the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) facility in Bamban.

“Sino po ang babaeng ito na may pangalang Alice Leal Guo pero hindi kamukha ni Mayor? Nasaan na po siya ngayon? Bakit kailangan ni Guo Hua Ping na nakawin ang pagkatao ni Ms. Alice Leal Guo?” she added.

(Who is this woman with the name Alice Leal Guo but does not look like the mayor? Where is she now? Why did Guo Hua Ping have to steal the identity of Ms. Alice Leal Guo?)

Guo Hua Ping is a Chinese woman who Senator Sherwin Gatchalian claims is the true identity of Guo, the alleged home-schooled lovechild of a Chinese businessman and a Filipino maid, who won as mayor of Bamban, Tarlac in 2022. Guo is the original incorporator of the real estate firm that leased its compound to the shady POGO Hongsheng, later renamed Zun Yuan.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has moved to cancel Guo’s certificate of live birth which, if approved, would mean stripping her of her Filipino citizenship. The application to cancel is filed before the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG). Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said “we are seriously considering PSA’s recommendation.”

PSA’s main basis for moving to cancel the certificate of live birth was the “irregularity of the process,” Assistant National Statistician Marizza Grande told the Senate panel.

Guo’s act of filing for late registration of birth is not anomalous, as many Filipinos resort to that. However, Grande said, Guo’s only supporting document was the “negative certificate” from the National Statistics Office (NSO), or the proof that there is no birth certificate in any of the government’s records. What’s more irregular, Grande said, was that Guo was issued a late birth certificate even before she secured the NSO negative certificate.

‘Floating’

If the certificate of live birth (COLB) is canceled – Gatchalian said he was “confident” of this – Guo’s status would be “floating,” said the PSA.

What this means is stripping of Filipino citizenship, said Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty. “It is additional evidence to the quo warranto petition being prepared by the OSG. If the quo warranto proceedings against her succeeds, she would be stripped of Filipino citizenship,” said Ty.

“Her true nationality should first be ascertained. But yes, if she is found to be a foreigner who stayed in the country through illegal means, then this could lead to deportation,” said Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

Ty clarified that if Guo is charged in court, she would have to stay in the Philippines for her trial, and if she is convicted, she would have to serve her sentence in the country. Guo has been sued for the non-bailable qualified trafficking complaint at the Department of Justice. If prosecutors find merit to charge her and others for qualified trafficking, a judge will decide if warrants of arrest will be issued.

Guo did not attend Wednesday’s hearing, informing Hontiveros’ committee that “prolonged stress and high level of anxiety, owing to the concerning and malicious accusations thrown against me [which] have adversely affected and caused serious impact on my physical and mental health.”

Hontiveros said a subpoena will be issued against Guo for the next hearing, and if she snubs again, “the committee will cite [her] in contempt.”

Hontiveros also ordered the issuance of subpoenas against Guo’s family members and other resource persons who failed to attend the June 26 hearing. – Rappler.com