Art meets giving: Patreng Non’s carts spark community pantry at UP

The Maginhawa community pantry organizer leaves her original cart and another one at the UP art gallery. These carts inspire students to launch their own pantry on campus

MANILA, Philippines – Carts left by Ana Patricia “Patreng” Non at a human rights exhibit earlier this year sparked a renewed sense of purpose among fine arts students and teachers at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman. Inspired by Non’s movement during the COVID-19 pandemic, they set up a community pantry on campus similar to her 2021 initiative.

The group launched on August 8 the community pantry at the College of Fine Arts of UP Diliman, Non’s alma mater, with organizers attributing it to the alumna’s bayahihan (communal cooperation) initiative, and showing that her small acts of kindness in 2021 continued to inspire.

Non, an activist and community organizer, rose to national prominence when she set up a community pantry on Maginhawa Street, UP Village, Quezon City, during the pandemic. Her grassroots effort quickly snowballed into a nationwide movement, with community pantries subsequently mushrooming across the country.

UP PANTRY. UP Fine Arts Gallery curator Lisa Ito-Tapang (left) and UP College of Fine Arts dean Marc San Valentin (right) with those who donated most of the initial community pantry items. – UP Fine Arts Gallery Facebook page

Her concept was simple: take what you need, give what you can, but it sent a powerful message about mutual aid and community strength, providing hope and sustenance during the global health crisis.

Organizers said the seeds for this latest iteration were planted after the exhibit Warm Bodies: Defending the Right to Dissent, which ran from January 26 to February 20 at Parola, the UP College of Fine Arts Gallery.

The exhibit, held in time for the visit of Irene Khan, the UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression, featured art pieces that faced censorship from the martial law era to the present. It included works from the gallery’s collection by artists like BenCab, Elmer Borlongan, and Alfred Liongoren, as well as contemporary pieces by Raffy Lerma, RESBAK, Toym Imao, and Tarantadong Kalbo.

The exhibit also featured the original cart used by Non for her community pantry initiative. Non left the cart, and another one, at the gallery.

Lisa Ito-Tapang, gallery curator and UP assistant professor, said she thought there should be a way to use Non’s carts for something beyond just installation art.

“Art has the potential to engage meaningfully with society,” she said as she encouraged fine arts students to find a way to utilize the carts.

Graduating visual communication majors rose to the challenge and, from the money they saved mounting an exhibit, they bought various art materials, hygiene supplies, and other school supplies that they think other fine arts students will need. They graduated just before the launch.

Non’s 2021 message, which served to guide the way the Maginhawa initiative was run during the pandemic, reverberated during the UP community pantry’s launch: “Magbigay ayon sa kakayahan, kumuha batay sa pangangailangan.” (Give according to your means, take only what is needed.)

Non left the students these reminders:

Iwasan ang hoarding at mag nilay kung kinakailangan ba talaga ang gamit. (Avoid hoarding supplies and reflect on whether you really need an item.)

Isipin kung may kakayahan ba bumili nito. (Think about whether you have the means to purchase the item.)

Kumuha lang ng kailangan, laging isipin ang mga susunod na kukuha at iba pang nangangailangan. (Take only what you need and be mindful of people who will come after you and may need the same supplies.)

Ito-Tapang described the initiative as an experiment in fostering a culture of community, hoping that the fresh graduates will leave a lasting legacy that future generations will continue. – Rappler.com