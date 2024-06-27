Arnie Teves set to return to PH as Timor-Leste grants extradition plea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Department of Justice has yet to announce the date of expelled fugitive lawmaker Arnie Teves Jr.'s arrival

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled fugitive lawmaker Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. will return to the Philippines after Timor-Leste granted the Philippine government’s request for extradition.

“The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirms the grant of the extradition request made by the Philippine government. The information was relayed to us by the Attorney-General of Timor-Leste. We have won,” DOJ spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said on Thursday, June 27.

“We look forward to the arrival of Mr. Teves so that he may finally face the charges against him in our local courts,” he added.

The DOJ has yet to announce the date of Teves’ arrival.

Teves is currently in the Southeast Asian country after refusing to come back after the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo last year. There, the former Negros Oriental lawmaker was arrested, as he faces arrest in the Philippines for being the alleged mastermind behind Degamo’s killing.

The expelled congressman, who is part of the influential Teves clan of Negros, also faces another case over killings in his home province in 2019. — Rappler.com